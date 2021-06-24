DoubleVerify Joins The Brand Protection Forum - DoubleVerify

Engaging Meaningful Audiences in a Post-Cookie World

While stricter data privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies are causing advertisers to pivot media strategies, engaging relevant audiences in brand suitable environments remains a constant. This holds especially true when considering that 69% of consumers are likely to view an ad if it’s contextually relevant, and 67% of consumers are likely to look at an ad served on a news site trusted by them (according to DV/Sapio research).

In this session, DV’s Richard Wagner will explain how taking a more nuanced approach to brand safety and suitability can help advertisers achieve coverage of high-performance content while having safeguards in place that align with specific brand values. He’ll also discuss with other industry experts why many advertisers are reconsidering contextual targeting as a privacy-safe way to target audiences who are more likely to engage with their ads.

Date: Wednesday, July 14

Time: 13:20pm – 13:40pm CET

Speakers:

Richard Wagner, Senior Business Director, DACH, CEE, DoubleVerify

More details to come. Register for this event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.