DoubleVerify joins The Drum Predictions 2021 - DoubleVerify

Lessons from 2020: Continuing to drive campaign performance in 2021

While 2020 presented its share of challenges, it also showcased advertisers’ ability to be nimble in an ever-evolving digital ecosystem. Just because we’ve started a fresh new year, doesn’t mean advertisers can return to normal anytime soon. Consumers are changing: given the surge in content consumption around the world, however, there are plenty of opportunities for advertisers to capture the attention of their audiences across all channels — including emerging platforms like connected TV (CTV).

In this session, DoubleVerify will highlight key insights and trends learned from 2020, and provide advice on exactly how advertisers can continue to drive campaign performance in 2021 through innovative and privacy-friendly solution

Speaker: Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

How to Get the Most from Your Connected TV Buys in 2021

Over the past 12 months, consumption habits haven’t just surged, they’ve fundamentally shifted.

In particular, Connected TV (CTV) represents one of the biggest opportunities in advertising today. The appeal of CTV to advertisers is clear when one considers the fast growth of its audiences, the measurability of digital video, and the appeal of sight, sound and motion on the living room’s biggest screen. All this, and more, provides a significant opportunity for advertisers, but it also raises a lot of challenges and conjecture, as well as demanding a razor-sharp approach to the channel. Advertisers want to know that their media investment is protected, and they want to be able to evaluate its efficacy in the same manner that they do other digital media channels.

In this panel, DoubleVerify and Channel 4 will discuss how brands can protect their inventory in new emerging channels like CTV in order to maximized campaign performance.

Speakers: Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

Jonathan Lewis, Head of Digital & Partnership Innovation, Channel 4

Moderator: Rebecca Stewart, Trends Editor, The Drum



