DoubleVerify Joins The Drum’s Creative Transformation Festival 2021 - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Joins The Drum’s Creative Transformation Festival 2021

dateJun 17, 2021
locationWebinar

Performance Secret Weapons: Media Quality, Context and Creative

The need for ads to perform has never been more acute, placing a greater emphasis on targeting the right person at the right time. But no matter how accurate the targeting, savvy consumers will switch off from brands based on bad creative, privacy factors, or if the ads are next to inappropriate content. This panel will look at why media quality, context and creativity are performance secret weapons in a marketers arsenal.

 

Date: Thursday, June 17

 

Speakers:

Charlotte McEleny, Editor, The Drum

Steph King, Business Director, APAC, DoubleVerify

Kenneth Sim, Digital Marketing Manager, Johnson & Johnson Thailand & LCM


Register for this event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

