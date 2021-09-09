DoubleVerify Joins The Drum's Digital Summit - DoubleVerify

Consumers: May we have your attention please?

After a canceled holiday season in 2020, it comes as no surprise that expected retail spend for Q4 2021 is on the rise – with online spending set to capture a significant share of retail dollars. So, as marketers gear up for a busy shopping season ahead, how can they ensure that they have the right digital and content strategies in place to appeal to the newly forged habits of the 2021 consumer? In this session, we will explore how brands can create more meaningful and contextually relevant online experiences with the right content that will not only capture the attention of consumers but increase engagement and campaign performance in what is sure to be a holiday season like no other.



Date: October 12, 2021

Time: 8AM GMT



Speakers:

Moderator: Jenni Baker, Assistant Editor, The Drum

Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

Natalie Wills, Global Director of Marketing, Zalando

Register for the event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.