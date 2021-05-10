 DoubleVerify on IAB There - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify on IAB There

dateMay 20, 2021
locationWebinar

Driving Performance In The Age Of Privacy

As our industry collectively moves toward a digital world with data privacy regulations and a deprecation of cookies, marketers need to shift away from traditional third-party data to drive performance. While this presents its share of challenges, marketers are beginning to embrace privacy-friendly solutions such as contextual and performance-based targeting in order to reach their KPIs.

In this IAB There session, DV’s Gian LaVecchia will will join Angelina Eng, VP, Measurement & Attribution at the IAB to highlight advances in today’s contextual targeting, which has come a long way over the past decade. He’ll also introduce an innovative attention-based solution that allows marketers to create deeper connections with their audience.

 

Time: 2:00 – 2:30pm EDT

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

