DoubleVerify on IAB There - DoubleVerify

Driving Performance In The Age Of Privacy
As our industry collectively moves toward a digital world with data privacy regulations and a deprecation of cookies, marketers need to shift away from traditional third-party data to drive performance. While this presents its share of challenges, marketers are beginning to embrace privacy-friendly solutions such as contextual and performance-based targeting in order to reach their KPIs.
In this IAB There session, DV’s Gian LaVecchia will will join Angelina Eng, VP, Measurement & Attribution at the IAB to highlight advances in today’s contextual targeting, which has come a long way over the past decade. He’ll also introduce an innovative attention-based solution that allows marketers to create deeper connections with their audience.
Time: 2:00 – 2:30pm EDT
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.