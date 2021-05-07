DoubleVerify Returns to 614 Group Brand Safety Summit NY - DoubleVerify

Conscientious Brand Safety and Suitability in Action: How One Brand Balances Protection and Scale
Brand safety and suitability lie at the heart of media quality. Where you appear is as important as who you reach and the message you send. This is especially true given today’s fast-evolving news cycle. But there are brands that have risen to the challenge – aligning their brand safety and suitability profile with their commitment to quality publishers, and the need to ensure their brand is protected. Through a combination of people, process and technology, Bank of America – in partnership with Publicis and DoubleVerify – was able to balance protection and scale across platforms, devices and formats. In this session, we’ll discuss how they accomplished this, touching on the nuances of their brand safety and suitability choices, the role of contextual relevance in their campaign choices and the need for alignment with industry initiatives such as the 4A’s Advertiser Protection Bureau’s Brand Safety Floor and Brand Suitability Framework.
