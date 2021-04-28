 DoubleVerify Returns to CMAprivacy - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Returns to CMAprivacy

dateMay 12, 2021
locationWebinar

A Privacy Rethink: Adjusting to the Major Developments Transforming Adtech

On the web, browser-level blocking, third-party ad-blocking apps, and laws like Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California’s Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) are resulting in the phasing out of the third-party cookie. In the mobile space, significant privacy updates on mobile operating systems are also causing marketers to rethink their tracking and targeting practices.

Panel experts will discuss the impact of these developments and the new privacy-oriented solutions emerging due to advances in aggregation, anonymization, on-device processing, and other privacy-preserving technologies.

 

Time: 1:05 – 1:50pm EDT

 

Speakers:
Drew Weicker, VP of Sales, North America, DoubleVerify
Shruti Koparkar, Head of Product Marketing, Quantcast
Brieanna Harburn, Product Marketing Manager, Facebook Canada
Moderator: Andrea Longman, VP Account Management, Environics Analytics

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration