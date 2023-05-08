DoubleVerify Returns To Programmatic I/O Las Vegas 2023

Fueling Growth with Confidence: Integrating Brand Safety and Performance Strategies

Brands employ different objectives depending on the campaign and their desired audience. Sellers must be able to balance brand safety and suitability with performance across different channels, campaigns or environments. Taboola uses a KPI-first approach to embrace those challenges, setting a standard that other platforms can learn from. Join DV and Taboola in this session, which outlines the wide range of marketing goals the industry must account for in today’s environment. Ultimately, advertisers can have it all, driving performance and accomplishing brand safety KPIs.

May 16th, 2:05 PM PST

Speakers:

Allen Baum, SVP, Platform Sales, DoubleVerify

Vincent Meyer, Global Head of Data and Partnerships, Taboola

Register here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.