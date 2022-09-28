Double Verify Logo
DoubleVerify Returns to Programmatic I/O New York

dateOct 18, 2022
time9:55 am (ET)
locationNew York, New York

Activating the Most Effective Media Strategy in an Unsettling Economy

There’s no denying the fact that inflation is on the rise around the world. And while some industries are more directly affected than others, brands and agencies are faced with an ongoing challenge of continuing to get their message across to consumers in the most cost-effective and impactful way possible. In this fireside chat, verification provider DoubleVerify sits down with Team One’s Vince Lau to see how the agency is activating pre-bid suitability settings for their clients to reduce spend on wasted ad impressions and reinvest those dollars into more effective advertising opportunities.


Speakers:
James Mannix, Senior Sales Director, Integrated Solutions, DoubleVerify
Vince Lau, Director of Analytics, TeamOne

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

