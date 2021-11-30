DoubleVerify Returns to SourceCode by GroupM 2021 - DoubleVerify

Marketing in a Multi-Dimensional World

SourceCode 2021 aims to bring to the stage the transformative power and responsibility of marketing, in this new environment. It will lead the way in preparing marketers for a long bout of growth in the time of uncertainty. The sharpest minds of the industry will come together to discuss thought provoking ideas that will form the basis for growth in 2022 and beyond.

Talking points will include:

As more media becomes addressable, how ready is measurement to catch up in building solutions for measuring TV, OOH and more broadly any unmeasured media. Metaverse is emerging as another dimension where brand safety is questionable. What needs to be true in order for measurement to be even possible in the metaverse – not just brand safety but also effectiveness measurement. How is measurement readying itself to measure branded content. Eg. If a brand does a partnership for a mini-series on Netflix, how will measurement be enabled?

Time: 3:50 – 4:20pm MYT

Speakers:



Siddhartha Singh, Senior Global Client and Agency Partner, DoubleVerify

Melih Sekerin, Senior Product Manager, Huawei Ads

Saloni Shah, General Manager, Media & Digital, L’Oreal India

Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India

Moderator: Amos Lee, Digital Director, Wavemaker

