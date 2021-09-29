 DV at ANA Masters of Marketing - DoubleVerify
DV at ANA Masters of Marketing

dateOct 06, 2021
locationWebinar

Meet with DoubleVerify at ANA Masters of Marketing

 

As the marketing and advertising industry continues to battle the complex challenges of the last year, the 2021 ANA Masters of Marketing Conference will showcase the creative thinking and inspirational strategies that CMOs from leading brands implemented to adapt to today’s evolving customer needs. These growth champions will share their stories of success based on the ANA Growth Agenda and the theme, “Force for Good. Force for Growth.”

 

Meet our team at the reception hosted by DoubleVerify on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET on the Gatlin Terrace.

 

Register for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

