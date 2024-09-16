Double Verify Logo
DV Attention Lab™ Presents: Fact, Fiction & Flights, Episode 3

date09/16/2024 locationMarketing ticket priceBlog

Attention metrics are top-of-mind for many advertisers as they provide an effective way to measure and optimize performance. But is there a standardized methodology for measuring attention? Our video series Fact, Fiction & Flights aims to help brands better understand the concept and value of attention measurement through a fact or fiction lens — with a fun twist that pairs each question with a beverage taste test. Watch Episode 3, where DV’s Nayef Hijazi, VP of Product Marketing, sits down with IAB’s Angelina Eng, VP of Measurement, Addressability and Data Center, to discuss:

  • Methods to measure attention and evaluate ad effectiveness
  • The importance of attention education and industry standardization 
  • Factors a brand should consider before they start attention measurement 

Want to learn more? Download our guide below to discover how you can activate attention metrics to improve your media performance.

