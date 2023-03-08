DV Authentic Direct Allowed a Major Insurance Brand and The Arena Group to Maximize Campaign Efficiency

The Arena Group, a tech-powered media company, wanted an automated way to proactively align with their advertiser’s – in this case, a major insurance brand – brand suitability settings to maximize efficiency and revenue. Download our case study to learn how DV’s Authentic Direct solution immediately lowered the insurance brand’s block rate by 92% and optimized The Arena Group’s revenue yield, bridging the gap between buyers and sellers.

“Without Authentic Direct, the process for honoring advertisers’ brand safety and suitability needs is very time intensive and error prone. Despite all of our manual effort, we still experienced high block rates and wasted impressions. Authentic Direct was easy to implement, required minimal effort and delivered an immediate result.” – Reggie Hudson, VP of Advertising Operations, The Arena Group