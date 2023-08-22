Double Verify Logo
DV Cologne 2023

dateSep 19, 2023
time2:50 am (CEST)
locationCologne, Germany

Meet Us: DMEXCO Eve by DV

 

Join the DoubleVerify team for a cocktail or two at our exclusive catered reception on September 19th to unwind, mingle and learn more about how we can empower you to maximize the return on your digital investment.

RSVP

Hear Us Speak

VideoWeek Cologne

Brand-Building in a Recession: Where Will Video & CTV Budgets Be Going in 2024?

Date & Time: Sept 19, 14:50 CEST

Location: Radisson Blu Köln Messe

Speaker:

Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify
Pia Sturm, Group Head of Programmatic, GroupM
Maike Abel, Head of Media, CRM & Content, Nestlé
Tim Cross, Assistant Editor, VideoWeek (Moderator)

Register here

DMEXCO 2023

The Future of Advertising: AI and Attention

Date & Time: Sept 21, time to be confirmed

Location: DMEXCO Agency Stage

Speaker:

Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify

Register here

Einen Unterschied machen: Sustainability in Digital Advertising

Date & Time: Sept 21, 11:15 CEST

Location: BVDW Masterclass Stage

Speaker:

Philipp von Hilgers, VP Enterprise Sales, DoubleVerify
Nadja Klinkenberg, Managing Partner Growth, groupM
Marrion Koelling, Senior Director, Agency & Brand, Microsoft Advertising
Anna-Lena Mikoteit-Zerb, Head of Digital, Bauer Media Group

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

 



