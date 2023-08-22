DV Cologne 2023

Meet Us: DMEXCO Eve by DV

Join the DoubleVerify team for a cocktail or two at our exclusive catered reception on September 19th to unwind, mingle and learn more about how we can empower you to maximize the return on your digital investment.

Hear Us Speak

VideoWeek Cologne

Brand-Building in a Recession: Where Will Video & CTV Budgets Be Going in 2024?

Date & Time: Sept 19, 14:50 CEST

Location: Radisson Blu Köln Messe

Speaker:

Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify

Pia Sturm, Group Head of Programmatic, GroupM

Maike Abel, Head of Media, CRM & Content, Nestlé

Tim Cross, Assistant Editor, VideoWeek (Moderator)

DMEXCO 2023

The Future of Advertising: AI and Attention

Date & Time: Sept 21, time to be confirmed

Location: DMEXCO Agency Stage

Speaker:

Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify

Einen Unterschied machen: Sustainability in Digital Advertising

Date & Time: Sept 21, 11:15 CEST

Location: BVDW Masterclass Stage

Speaker:

Philipp von Hilgers, VP Enterprise Sales, DoubleVerify

Nadja Klinkenberg, Managing Partner Growth, groupM

Marrion Koelling, Senior Director, Agency & Brand, Microsoft Advertising

Anna-Lena Mikoteit-Zerb, Head of Digital, Bauer Media Group

