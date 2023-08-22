DV Cologne 2023

Meet Us: DMEXCO Eve by DV
Join the DoubleVerify team for a cocktail or two at our exclusive catered reception on September 19th to unwind, mingle and learn more about how we can empower you to maximize the return on your digital investment.
Hear Us Speak
VideoWeek Cologne
Brand-Building in a Recession: Where Will Video & CTV Budgets Be Going in 2024?
Date & Time: Sept 19, 14:50 CEST
Location: Radisson Blu Köln Messe
Speaker:
Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify
Pia Sturm, Group Head of Programmatic, GroupM
Maike Abel, Head of Media, CRM & Content, Nestlé
Tim Cross, Assistant Editor, VideoWeek (Moderator)
Register here
DMEXCO 2023
The Future of Advertising: AI and Attention
Date & Time: Sept 21, time to be confirmed
Location: DMEXCO Agency Stage
Speaker:
Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify
Register here
Einen Unterschied machen: Sustainability in Digital Advertising
Date & Time: Sept 21, 11:15 CEST
Location: BVDW Masterclass Stage
Speaker:
Philipp von Hilgers, VP Enterprise Sales, DoubleVerify
Nadja Klinkenberg, Managing Partner Growth, groupM
Marrion Koelling, Senior Director, Agency & Brand, Microsoft Advertising
Anna-Lena Mikoteit-Zerb, Head of Digital, Bauer Media Group
Register here
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.