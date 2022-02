Matterkind leveraged our DV Custom Contextual solution to help their client, Esso Hong Kong, drive campaign performance without relying on cookie-based targeting methods. After a two-month run, Esso saw 33% more traffic to their website – compared with competing contextual solutions. And DV Custom Contextual outperformed the brand’s KPI – Cost Per Landing – by 19%. Download the complete case study to learn more about how DV Custom Contextual was able to deliver positive results for Esso.