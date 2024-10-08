DV Extends Media Quality Measurement to Include New Brand Ad Placements on TikTok

DV is expanding coverage on TikTok! This measurement expansion includes new brand ad placements which enable advertisers to evaluate campaign quality across expanded TikTok inventory. Advertisers will now be able to verify the delivery of the DV Authentic Ad® — a proprietary metric that ensures an ad is fully viewed by a real person, in a brand suitable environment and within the intended geography — across Profile Feed, Following Feed, Search Feed and TikTok Lite placements, in addition to the For You Page.

Advertisers leveraging these new placements will benefit from:

Brand Equity Protection : As an official badged member of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program with a specialization in brand safety and suitability, DV’s measurement ensures that advertising messages are aligned with non-objectionable and suitable content, safeguarding and preserving your brand equity and reputation.

Fraud Authentication : An ad can’t be successful if real people don’t see it. DV identifies and reports against fraud and IVT, from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

Viewability Measurement : DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact.

In-Geo Delivery : DV’s technology can determine whether or not an ad appeared outside a campaign’s intended geography.

DV Universal Content Intelligence™, our industry-leading classification engine, powers DV’s brand safety and suitability solution. Utilizing advanced AI technology, DV analyzes all key content types — including video, image, audio, speech, text and link elements — to provide advertisers with accurate classifications and ensure comprehensive coverage and protection across global markets at scale. Ahead of this global launch, DV has completed rigorous testing for these new placements in partnership with TikTok.

DV will provide global coverage for TikTok’s expanded inventory including Profile, Following, and Search Feeds, and TikTok Lite in Q4, 2024. Brands can access their measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle®, our unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of their TikTok ad campaigns.Please reach out to your DV account manager to learn more.