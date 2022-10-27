Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

DV Gaming Solutions

date10/27/2022 locationMarketing ticket priceProduct Fact Sheet
Download the Overview

The digital gaming industry has exploded over the last ten years due to the rise in casual mobile games. Today, about one-third of the world’s population are gamers. Games can be a great place to reach engaged audiences, however, gaming environments have the same quality issues as other environments – including fraud and brand suitability challenges. That’s why advertisers must ensure their campaigns are protected across all devices.

DV’s Already Got You Covered in Gaming Environments 

The good news is DV’s existing solutions already work in gaming environments and offer advertisers the most robust verification, protection and measurement capabilities for in-game advertising on the market across media quality and performance. Download our fact sheet on DV’s Gaming Solutions to learn more!

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
Background shape

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!