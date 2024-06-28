DV Highlights: Cannes Lions 2024

Did you make it to Cannes Lions 2024? Join DV as we look back at the exciting moments and innovative breakthroughs from this year’s events.



This year, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was an exhilarating convergence of creativity, innovation and technology, and DV was thrilled to be at the heart of it. We hosted a series of events that showcased the latest ad tech advancements, fostered meaningful discussions and celebrated remarkable achievements.

From insightful panels with industry leaders to networking happy hours, our presence at Cannes Lions 2024 reinforces our commitment to advancing the future of digital advertising. Join us as we recap the highlights, key takeaways and unforgettable moments from our events at this prestigious festival.

Cannes Kickoff: Women’s VIP Dinner | Sunday, June 16

We couldn’t think of a better way to start the week’s festivities than to gather female leaders and executives from across the advertising industry. This evening was not only a celebration of women’s achievements and contributions but also a powerful networking opportunity.

This event featured intimate discussions surrounding the invaluable experiences and insights of our attendees. A group of dynamic women from a variety of industries in business and media came together to foster a sense of community and empowerment. It’s amazing what happens when you highlight the importance of female leadership in driving innovation and shaping the future.

Happy Hour With Smartly | Monday, June 17

We hosted an unforgettable happy hour in partnership with Smartly. Guests enjoyed the gorgeous weather and danced on the top deck of the ASYA to the electrifying beats of DJ Santero. The vibrant atmosphere, coupled with stunning views of the French Riviera, made it a truly memorable occasion.

Fueling CTV Growth: The Power of Transparency and Attention | Tuesday, June 18

As streaming soars, everyone — from consumers to advertisers to fraudsters — wants in on the CTV action. During our panel session Fueling CTV Growth: The Power of Transparency and Attention, we were joined by industry leaders to discuss strategies that bring transparency to CTV measurement and maximize performance.

Check out our expert panel and key takeaways below.

Fueling CTV Growth: Our Panelists

Fueling CTV Growth: Key Takeaways

Takeaway #1: CTV has experienced massive growth. In terms of available content, there’s a shift in competition between linear TV and CTV. Linear TV doesn’t have the same viewing urgency that it once did because anything missed can be viewed later on digital channels. The shift to more accessible content on CTV means marketers have greater opportunities to catch consumers in the moment.

Takeaway #2: CTV’s growth creates challenges and opportunities. CTV is still susceptible to fraud and brand safety issues — advertisers should be mindful when investing in this evolving channel and implement proper brand safety and fraud prevention tools. But with CTV’s unique nature and the ability to measure beyond traditional metrics associated with linear TV, marketers can also adapt KPIs to align with brand goals and move towards a performance-based mindset.

Takeaway #3: CTV needs a common currency for measurement. Although we are seeing higher engagement on CTV versus linear TV, the nature of CTV environments often requires custom integrations, resulting in varying solutions and standards. That’s why we must prioritize establishing a common currency for measurement.

Takeaway #4: Attention metrics can drive significant results on CTV. Attention measurement provides the most detailed insights into performance on CTV. When activated appropriately, attention metrics can help you reach your audience efficiently and effectively.

Takeaway #5: Partnerships are essential for navigating emerging channels. It’s imperative that we maintain accountability and open communication with partners regarding emerging channels. By collaborating across both buy- and sell-side platforms, we can drive better alignment and find common currency across CTV measurement.

80s Retro Rendezvous With Affinity Solutions | Tuesday, June 18

We let loose on Tuesday evening as we co-hosted an 80s-themed party with Affinity Solutions. Guests arrived in vibrant 80s attire and represented DV with our “I ♥️ 80s” visor. DJ Hesta Prynn kept the energy high, with attendees dancing on all decks of the ASYA to classic 80s jams. The highlight of the evening was Tony Hadley’s performance, as everyone sang along to Spandau Ballet’s greatest hits.

Supercharging Social: Harness AI to Drive Quality, Efficiency and Scale | Wednesday, June 19

AI has fueled the growth of user-generated content (UGC) on social platforms, and this surge has not come without risk. During our panel session Supercharging Social: Harness AI to Drive Quality, we were joined by industry leaders to discuss how businesses can harness the power of AI to drive gains in quality, efficiency and scale amidst the fast-paced digital world.

Check out our expert panel and key takeaways below.

AI and Social Media: Our Panelists

AI and Social Media: Key Takeaways

Takeaway #1: AI is everywhere. AI is no longer just a trend, it’s a new business reality. The conversation around AI has shifted from simple business integration to addressing unique business needs through creative applications of existing technologies.

Takeaway #2: AI creates challenges on social platforms. The increase in UGC is fueling the growth of social platforms, providing brands with new opportunities to connect with consumers in meaningful ways. But this increase comes with risks, such as the potential for objectionable content that can harm brand reputation.

Takeaway #3: AI can protect your social media investments. AI can and will be used for good and bad. Challenges will inherently arise as AI tools make content creation faster and easier, but AI can also be instrumental in preventing media mistakes.

Takeaway #4: AI fuels content classification. AI is enhancing campaign performance through its application in content classification. While human oversight remains critical to balance creativity and complexity, AI-driven content classification improves the overall quality of content on social platforms.

Takeaway #5: AI is the future. Incorporating the latest AI technologies will help you stay ahead of the fast-paced world of UGC by improving media quality, cost efficiency and reach. It’s now evident that AI-driven optimization towards specific KPIs can significantly enhance performance.

Farewell Happy Hour | Wednesday, June 19

Our final happy hour at Cannes Lions 2024 was a resounding success, with guests braving the cloudy day to join us aboard the ASYA. DJ Santero’s energetic set kept spirits high as attendees mingled and enjoyed the lively atmosphere. The resilience and enthusiasm of our guests turned the occasion into a memorable celebration.

DV Live!

We brought DV Live back to Cannes Lions 2024! DV Live is an engaging video series where we discuss the latest ad tech trends and insights with industry leaders. Aboard the ASYA, we interviewed a dynamic group of leaders in advertising and tech. Take a look at this year’s lineup.

The Future of Retail Media , featuring: Cara Pratt, 84.51

Watch Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify, and Cara Pratt, SVP of Kroger Precision Marketing, 84.51, as they discuss the future of retail media in a cookieless world.

The Beauty of Cannes , featuring: Natalia Bezerra Calixto, GrupoBoticario

Watch Johanna Wahlroos, VP of Global Client Strategy, DoubleVerify, and Natalia Bezerra Calixto, Director, Media, CRM, Loyalty and CX, GrupoBoticario, as they discuss how advertisers can balance scale and protection with nuanced brand suitability strategies.

AI’s Impact on Social , featuring: Danisha Lomax, Digitas North America

Watch Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify, and Danisha Lomax, Head of Client Inclusivity & Impact, Digitas North America, as they discuss how AI capabilities have shifted UGC environments.

DEIB in Action , featuring: Cavel Khan, Group Black

Watch Steve Woolway, EVP of Business Development, DoubleVerify, and Cavel Khan, Chief Growth Officer, Group Black, as they discuss our partnership to advocate for publishers that represent historically marginalized groups.

Advertising in the Age of AI , featuring: Andrea Palmer, Publicis Health Media

Watch Dan Slivjanovski, CMO, DoubleVerify, and Andrea Palmer, President, Publicis Health Media, as they discuss how advertisers can balance managing brand risk while driving media efficiency in the age of AI.

Au revoir, Cannes!

From all of us at DV, thank you to everyone who was able to attend any of our events or watch a DV Live episode. We hope you gained valuable insights into key trends within the ever-evolving digital landscape.



