DV Live at Cannes Lions 2024

DV Live has returned to its roots: the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity! DV Live is an engaging video series where we discuss the latest adtech trends and insights with industry leaders. Watch the full recordings below as we interview a dynamic group of leaders in advertising and tech and explore several key industry topics, ranging from retail media to generative AI.

The Future of Retail Media , featuring: Cara Pratt, 84.51

The growth of online shopping has undoubtedly paved the way for the expansion of retail media. For advertisers, retail media helps to reach relevant, engaged audiences and gain shopper insights that can improve their marketing strategies. But there are unique challenges when it comes to measuring performance.

Watch Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify, and Cara Pratt, SVP of Kroger Precision Marketing, 84.51, as they discuss the future of retail media in a cookieless world.

The Beauty of Cannes , featuring: Natalia Bezerra Calixto, GrupoBoticario

This is a transformative time in advertising. The industry is fundamentally — and rapidly — changing, and advertisers have more information to juggle than ever before.

Watch Johanna Wahlroos, VP of Global Client Strategy, DoubleVerify, and Natalia Bezerra Calixto, Director, Media, CRM, Loyalty and CX, GrupoBoticario, as they discuss how advertisers can balance scale and protection with nuanced brand suitability strategies.

AI’s Impact on Social , featuring: Danisha Lomax, Digitas North America

In the last few years, we have seen the exponential growth of content consumption and creation through social platforms. Accessible AI tools play a large part in fuelling this, and they amplify opportunities for brands, including navigating bias and creating more inclusive digital spaces.

Watch Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify, and Danisha Lomax, Head of Client Inclusivity & Impact, Digitas North America, as they discuss how AI capabilities have shifted UGC environments.

DEIB in Action , featuring: Cavel Khan, Group Black

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, consumers seek more than just products and services — they want meaningful connections and experiences with brands they support and trust. Values-based marketing goes beyond traditional advertising strategies and enables brands to showcase their values through their marketing and advertising strategies.

Watch Steve Woolway, EVP of Business Development, DoubleVerify, and Cavel Khan, Chief Growth Officer, Group Black, as they discuss our partnership to advocate for publishers that represent historically marginalized groups.

Advertising in the Age of AI , featuring: Andrea Palmer, Publicis Health Media

Artificial intelligence is disrupting the ad industry. It presents a lot of exciting opportunities for advertisers. But it also leaves brands and advertisers wondering how they can manage all of these trends and still optimize performance and media spend.

Watch Dan Slivjanovski, CMO, DoubleVerify, and Andrea Palmer, President, Publicis Health Media, as they discuss how advertisers can balance managing brand risk while driving media efficiency in the age of AI.



Learn more about how DV can help improve the effectiveness of your digital media campaigns by reaching out to us here!