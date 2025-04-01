DoubleVerify Extends Gaming Measurement Suite Through Strategic Partnership with Roblox

In the last decade, the gaming industry has exploded. With at least one-third of the global population playing digital games at least once per month, gaming provides advertisers with a highly engaged audience.* Because of this, popular gaming platforms, like Roblox, are rapidly gaining advertiser attention due to their large user base and ability to reach them when they’re paying attention, helping drive campaign effectiveness.

However, a crucial component of achieving campaign effectiveness is ensuring advertisers are buying high-quality media and tracking performance across a variety of metrics. That’s why DV has offered coverage on gaming inventory for years. To further this mission, DV is partnering with Roblox to extend our trusted media quality and performance solutions across their inventory.

Advertising on Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform. Attracting over 85 million active users daily,** the platform offers a suite of advertising solutions that allow advertisers to reach their highly engaged Gen Z audiences across devices. Roblox offers a variety of immersive ad formats to help advertisers reach Roblox gamers wherever they are within the platform.

DV Coverage on Roblox

This partnership offers advertisers coverage across all of Roblox’s advertising inventory globally. This inventory includes Billboard image ads — otherwise known as display — and video ads, which serve in in-game environments. It also includes Rewarded Videos, which will soon appear in high traffic environments such as menus and stores. DV’s coverage also spans across device types such as mobile, desktop and console.

In-game Billboard Image and Video Inventory Coverage

DV has extended coverage of our trusted fraud/IVT and viewability measurement solutions via a custom integration on Roblox’s direct-sold inventory. These solutions can help ensure that these ad formats are seen by real people.

Rewarded Video Coverage

Advertisers will be able to leverage DV’s measurement solutions, which include media quality and performance. Specifically, this coverage allows advertisers to measure fraud, brand safety and suitability, viewability, geo-relevance and attention with DV Authentic Attention® leveraging DV’s tags. Advertisers will also be able to protect their campaigns leveraging DV’s fraud, viewability and brand suitability pre-bid solutions.

Brands can leverage DV’s offerings to better align their campaigns with their unique media quality and performance standards across Roblox campaigns and beyond to make more informed media investment and optimization decisions.

To learn more about DV’s coverage on Roblox, please reach out to your DV contact or fill out our contact form.

*Source: EMARKETER 2025

**Source: Roblox First Party Data, Global, Q4 ‘24