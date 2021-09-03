 DV Joins Portada Live 2021 - DoubleVerify
DV Joins Portada Live 2021

dateSep 22, 2021
locationWebinar

Finding Privacy-Friendly Solutions to Today’s Complex Digital Ecosystem

 

Today’s fragmented digital audiences and evolving media landscape continue to create challenges for LATAM advertisers looking to engage new and existing customers. That’s why it’s important to understand how to leverage quality data to ensure their ads resonate with their audience in the right environment. However, stricter data privacy regulations and the decision by most web browsers to eventually sunset the use of third-party cookies, are limiting the effectiveness of traditional audience targeting. Against this backdrop, alternative, privacy-friendly ways of leveraging data to inform performance are critical.

In this session, DV’s Gian LaVecchia will:

  • Discuss how LATAM brands can reach audiences who will be receptive to their product and messaging – without relying on traditional third-party audience data.
  • Highlight privacy-friendly attention metrics like engagement and exposure, which are available to help drive performance.

 

Speaker:
Gian LaVecchia, SVP, Brand Partnerships and Advertiser Sales, DoubleVerify
Pablo Rada, Media and Digital Transformation Director, North LATAM, Unilever

 

Registration for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

