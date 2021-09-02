 DV Joins Shopper Insights & Measurement Forum - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DV Joins Shopper Insights & Measurement Forum

dateSep 13, 2021
locationWebinar

The Media Dollars You Didn’t Realize You Were Wasting

 

Shopper marketing plays an important role in many brands’ digital advertising strategy. Connecting with consumers at point-of-sale drives performance. Increasingly, these connection points are digital. Unlike other digital marketing campaigns, however, shopper marketing campaigns are not always held to the same standards when it comes to quality. These campaigns are often executed independently, and managed by specialist teams and/or agencies. While this allows for nimbleness when it comes to optimization, it may leave the brand exposed to wasted media spend. Fraud, viewability and brand suitability – the hallmarks of authentic media – should be integral to your shopper marketing strategy, ensuring your brand’s reputation is well-protected, and that your ad dollars are not wasted on placements that will not ultimately drive return on ad spend.

In this session, DoubleVerify’s CCO, Julie Eddleman, will:

  • Demonstrate the importance of establishing quality media in shopper marketing campaigns
  • Highlight the steps advertisers should take to ensure their shopper marketing campaigns are protected
  • Discuss how quality sets the stage for maximizing the effectiveness of media spend and the ability to better reach and engage target audiences

 

Speaker:
Julie Eddleman, EVP, Global Chief Commercial Officer, DoubleVerify

 

Registration for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration

            下記、必要事項をご記入ください。