DV & OMD Improved Zain’s KSA Campaign Authentic Rate by 33%

2023 Global Insights Report

DoubleVerify’s 2023 Global Insights Report examines media quality and performance trends from over 1,000 customers in nearly 100 countries. This year’s insights focus on the state of media quality across fraud, viewability and brand suitability – including regional highlights and what it looks like when you leave your campaigns unprotected. It also outlines the case for “always-on” verification and why protecting your media buys across channels is now more essential than ever. Finally, the report highlights the role of attention metrics in shaping optimization efforts and – ultimately – driving campaign performance.