DV & OMD Improved Zain’s KSA Campaign Authentic Rate by 33%

date05/24/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Zain, a multinational mobile telecommunication provider, and its agency, OMD, partnered with DoubleVerify (DV) to improve the quality of its media impressions in the Saudi Arabian market. DV’s client services team and dashboard, DV Pinnacle®, helped OMD uncover that its media partners’ impressions were not Authentic. To be counted as Authentic, an ad must be fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand suitable environment, within the intended geography. Download our case study to learn how DV helped the brand and agency lower their brand suitability incident rate and optimize campaign performance.

