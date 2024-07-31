Double Verify Logo
DV Post-bid Monitoring Helped a Financial Advertiser in North Asia Increase its Authentic Ad® Rate by 15 Percentage Points

07/31/2024 Case Study
A financial advertiser in the North Asian market wanted to determine the cause of its low Authentic Ad rate. Using DV’s post-bid measurement data, it was able to effectively measure the quality of its media buys, and identify and incorporate new inventory that was brand suitable and within cost-efficiency goals. Download our case study to find out how the financial advertiser achieved and maintained an Authentic Ad rate of 95 percent, surpassing DV’s global Authentic Ad® rate benchmark.

