DV Presents: Transparency Video Series, Episode 4

Watch the final episode of our new series Transparency with The AdTech Forum. In this episode, Dan Slivjanovski, CMO at DoubleVerify, talks to Marketecture Media’s Jeremy Bloom and AdTechGod about DoubleVerify’s role in bringing transparency to the marketplace. They dive into the launch of our Transparency Center and measurement solutions, and how they ultimately provide advertisers with the resources to navigate the digital advertising landscape. 

DV is proud to sponsor this video series where we tackle the challenges of advertising in today’s fast-moving and often polarizing news cycle.



