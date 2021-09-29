 DV Returns to Programmatic I/O - DoubleVerify
DV Returns to Programmatic I/O

dateOct 25, 2021
locationWebinar

How Contextual Targeting Can Drive Performance in a Cookieless World

 

Marketers are beginning to embrace privacy-safe contextual solutions as an effective alternative to precision targeting. In this session, DoubleVerify’s Steve Mougis and FanDuel’s Ted Oh will highlight how advances like semantic science are powering sophisticated contextual strategies that go beyond standard keyword lists. He’ll also uncover key findings that bring to light the importance of aligning brand messaging with relevant content in order to drive performance.

 

Register for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

