DV’s 2024 Q2 Quality & Attention Benchmark Report

Digital advertising trends are constantly changing. Advertisers, agencies and publishers benefit from knowing where they stand relative to the rest of the industry. As a trusted measurement provider, DV monitors trillions of media transactions each year to help make the internet stronger, safer and more secure.
DV’s Quarterly Benchmark Report provides transparency into key metrics on a quarterly basis so teams can better understand how to optimize for performance and media quality. In the report, we shed light on:
- How viewability, fraud, brand suitability and other media quality trends change year-over-year
- Global attention benchmarks that track key ad exposure and engagement metrics
- How media quality and performance benchmarks differ based on region