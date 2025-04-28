Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DV’s 2025 Q1 Quality & Attention Benchmark Report

date04/28/2025 locationMarketing ticket priceReport
Download Report

Keeping up with emerging digital advertising trends allows advertisers, brands and publishers to understand their position in the industry and maintain a competitive edge.

As a trusted measurement provider, DV monitors trillions of media transactions each year, contributing to a stronger, safer and more secure internet. Using these data insights, DV’s Quarterly Benchmark Report provides transparency into key metrics so that teams can better understand how to optimize performance and media quality.

Download your copy of the report for insights on:

  • Year-over-year snapshots of viewability, fraud, brand suitability and other media quality trends
  • Global attention benchmarks that track important ad exposure and engagement metrics
  • The variations in media quality and performance benchmarks across diverse regions

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!