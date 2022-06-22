 DV's Ad Verification Solutions Helped Create $35K in Savings for UM - DoubleVerify
Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

DV’s Ad Verification Solutions Helped Create $35K in Savings for UM

date06/22/2022 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

UM was the first IPG MENA agency to run a comprehensive head-to-head ad verification test at scale on behalf of a client. The test evaluated vendors on tech capabilities, customer service and consistency of measurement across environments. The goal of the test was to identify any part of the brand’s digital media investment that was lost to low quality inventory and optimize toward high quality, Authentic media.

Download our case study to learn how DV helped UM achieve a 5 percentage point lift in the client’s Authentic rate and an estimated $35K worth of media savings.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!