DV's Ad Verification Solutions Helped Create $35K in Savings for UM - DoubleVerify

UM was the first IPG MENA agency to run a comprehensive head-to-head ad verification test at scale on behalf of a client. The test evaluated vendors on tech capabilities, customer service and consistency of measurement across environments. The goal of the test was to identify any part of the brand’s digital media investment that was lost to low quality inventory and optimize toward high quality, Authentic media.

Download our case study to learn how DV helped UM achieve a 5 percentage point lift in the client’s Authentic rate and an estimated $35K worth of media savings.