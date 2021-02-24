 DV’s Authentic Brand Safety Targeting Increased Scale and Efficiency for Global Auto Client - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DV’s Authentic Brand Safety Targeting Increased Scale and Efficiency for Global Auto Client

date02/24/2021 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

OMG UK partnered with DoubleVerify in order to ensure brand suitability while still creating value for a global automotive brand’s media campaign. By leveraging DV’s most advanced pre-bid solution, Authentic Brand Safety targeting, the auto brand saw nearly immediate media efficiencies — marked by a 29% increase in auction win-rates and a 24% increase in bids per send.

Download our case study to learn more about how DV’s Authentic Brand Safety targeting outperformed our competitor’s pre-bid targeting solution and helped open up valuable scale to enable more wins at a lower cost for the brand.

READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration