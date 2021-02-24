DV’s Authentic Brand Safety Targeting Increased Scale and Efficiency for Global Auto Client - DoubleVerify

OMG UK partnered with DoubleVerify in order to ensure brand suitability while still creating value for a global automotive brand’s media campaign. By leveraging DV’s most advanced pre-bid solution, Authentic Brand Safety targeting, the auto brand saw nearly immediate media efficiencies — marked by a 29% increase in auction win-rates and a 24% increase in bids per send.

Download our case study to learn more about how DV’s Authentic Brand Safety targeting outperformed our competitor’s pre-bid targeting solution and helped open up valuable scale to enable more wins at a lower cost for the brand.