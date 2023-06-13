Double Verify Logo
DV’s Contextual Solution Drastically Lowered CPMs and CPCs for an Alcohol Brand

date06/13/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
An alcohol brand approached DoubleVerify (DV) to test a privacy-safe way to effectively reach in-market audiences and drive greater media cost efficiencies. DV proposed a solution that would enable the brand to reach the right audiences, with the right message, at the right time — DV’s standard contextual segments. Download our case study to learn how DV’s contextual solution helped the brand maximize its media spend.

