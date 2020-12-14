DV’s Custom Contextual Solution Helps Tech Brand Drive Engagement - DoubleVerify

As the usage of third-party data becomes more costly and concerning, a global tech brand decided to leverage DoubleVerify’s privacy-friendly Custom Contextual solution in order to reach their target audience in an efficient, effective and compliant manner. Custom Contextual enabled the brand to serve ads to users on pages that were similar to a list of URLs they provided — including tech news, hobby and review sites — and/or aligned with a list of hardware, cloud computing and IT service-related keywords they were interested in targeting.