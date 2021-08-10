Enhance Your Q4 Initiatives with DV’s Seasonal Contextual Packages - DoubleVerify

While advertisers have traditionally leveraged audience-based targeting to effectively reach consumers around seasonal events, the gradual deprecation of trackers and cookies has opened the door to new strategies. At DV, we offer a privacy-safe targeting solution, DV Custom Contextual, that does not rely on cookies and enables advertisers to execute contextual targeting within their campaigns.
Download our latest 1-sheet to learn how you can leverage DV’s Custom Contextual solution to target content associated with major strategic events in Q4 such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Winter Holiday, New Year and more!