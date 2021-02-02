 FanDuel Leveraged DV Social Solutions to Inform and Validate Media Plan - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

FanDuel Leveraged DV Social Solutions to Inform and Validate Media Plan

date02/02/2021 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

The online sports betting company, FanDuel Sportsbook, has a complex in-house social and programmatic buying strategy with the primary goal of acquiring new real money gamers and bettors. However, in order to validate planning decisions, FanDuel needed a more holistic view of social performance across all platforms.

By leveraging DV Pinnacle® reporting, FanDuel was able to incorporate media quality into their social investment decisions.

Download our case study to learn more about how DV’s social solutions helped FanDuel optimize and justify their media planning and investment.

READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration