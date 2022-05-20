 Forum IAB Poland 2022 - DoubleVerify
Forum IAB Poland 2022

dateJun 06, 2022
locationWarsaw, Poland
How to Drive Better Outcomes with Quality + Performance

While brands tend to focus solely on the performance of their media campaigns, it’s just as important that their brand identity is protected – especially today. According to research, almost 90% of consumers reported that it was important for advertisers to make sure their ads don’t appear near dangerous, offensive, or inappropriate content. And 87% of consumers feel that brands bear responsibility for ensuring their ads run adjacent to content that is safe. In this session, you’ll learn how marrying media quality and performance metrics can lead to better outcomes for your digital investments.

*This session will be in Polish

Speaker:

Hubert Switalski, Business Director at DoubleVerify

