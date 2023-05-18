Forum IAB Poland 2023

Sustainability in Advertising – Driving Ecological Change

Sustainability has become a key area of concern for many brands. Increasingly, consumers are putting pressure on brands to reduce their carbon footprint and legislation is following suit. The European Union has taken action with new rules on corporate sustainability reporting to take effect as early as January 1st, 2024. Advertisers should anticipate potentially mandatory sustainability reporting including all indirect emissions that occur in their companies’ value chain. At Forum IAB, DoubleVerify will discuss how much of a role sustainability should play in media planning and what steps brands can take to measure and reduce their digital carbon footprint.

May 30th, 2:15 pm CEST

Speaker: Philipp von Hilgers, VP Enterprise Sales & Hubert Switalski, Business Director at DoubleVerify

Harnessing the Power Attention to Drive Advertising Outcomes

Given the speed of digital culture and the variety of content and advertising experiences consumers encounter each day, capturing meaningful attention is increasingly challenging. Fortunately, privacy-friendly attention signals that do not rely on cookies are transforming the way advertisers can monitor and predict campaign performance and drive brand outcomes. At Forum IAB, DoubleVerify will discuss this paradigm shift in media measurement and show attention’s role in driving campaign performance.

May 31st, 2:50 pm CEST

Speaker: Florian Hanke Sr. Integrated Solutions Director & Hubert Switalski Business Director DoubleVerify

