How a Safety-First Strategy Can Help Travel and Hospitality Brands Succeed in the Year Ahead - DoubleVerify

With the possibility of recovery on the horizon, many advertisers in the travel and hospitality industry are ramping up their media campaigns — especially on video and Connected TV (CTV) — to capture the attention of travelers planning vacations or looking to get back out in the world. Before advertisers plan for campaigns to take flight, however, a safety check is in order — because a lot has changed in a year.
Download our latest industry guide where we uncover the state of media quality in the travel and hospitality sector and provide best practices to maximize the effectiveness of digital advertising campaigns.