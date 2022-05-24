IABday Colombia 2022 - DoubleVerify

Protecting Brand Equity in the Digital Space

With unsuitable placements undermining consumers’ likelihood to engage with an ad, or purchase a brand product, it’s essential that brands ensure that quality plays a crucial role in their media planning. Moreover, given today’s news coverage of political disputes, social justice and pandemic-related issues, placing ads in safe environments can be very challenging. According to DV’s 2022 Global Insights Report, the LATAM region has the highest brand suitability violation rate, when compared with other regions. However, Colombia saw an 18% decrease year-over-year, indicating that the region is on the right track.

In this session, DV’s Jaime Valdes will talk about how brands in Colombia can improve ad quality and the impact ad verification has had on cleaning up the supply chain and improving campaign performance.

*This event is in Spanish

To register, click here.