 IAB Finland Seminar - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

IAB Finland Seminar

dateMay 18, 2022
time7:30 am (GMT)
locationHelsinki, Finland
Harnessing Context to Advertise Safely and Efficiently

Marketers are beginning to embrace privacy-safe contextual solutions as an effective alternative to precision targeting. At the IAB Finland Seminar, DoubleVerify’s Jaakko Haarala and Smartclip’s Aki Ronkainen will highlight how advances like semantic science are powering sophisticated contextual strategies that go beyond standard keyword lists. He’ll also showcase how similar technologies can help to identify suitable advertising environments.

Speaker:

Jaakko Haarala, Business Director, Advertising Sales at DoubleVerify
Aki Ronkainen, Head of Sales, Smartclip.tv

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!