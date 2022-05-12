Harnessing Context to Advertise Safely and Efficiently

Marketers are beginning to embrace privacy-safe contextual solutions as an effective alternative to precision targeting. At the IAB Finland Seminar, DoubleVerify’s Jaakko Haarala and Smartclip’s Aki Ronkainen will highlight how advances like semantic science are powering sophisticated contextual strategies that go beyond standard keyword lists. He’ll also showcase how similar technologies can help to identify suitable advertising environments.

Speaker:

Jaakko Haarala, Business Director, Advertising Sales at DoubleVerify

Aki Ronkainen, Head of Sales, Smartclip.tv

