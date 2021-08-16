 Infographic: Fighting Digital Fraud on All Fronts - DoubleVerify
Infographic: Fighting Digital Fraud on All Fronts

date08/16/2021
Established in 2009, the DV Fraud Lab consists of dedicated data scientists, mathematicians and analysts from the cyber fraud prevention community. The team performs ongoing detection and analysis of new types of digital ad fraud — from CTV to desktop and mobile — in order to uncover the latest schemes as they occur. If left undetected, these schemes could’ve cost our clients millions of dollars in wasted spend.

Download our infographic to learn more about the Fraud Lab and the malicious schemes they’ve identified over the past few years.

