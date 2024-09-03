Insights From the U.K.’s 2024 General Election: Essential Brand Safety Tips for Every Advertiser

For advertisers, navigating the media landscape during an election can be a complex challenge. The surge in political content, heated debates and potential misinformation often result in a wave of objectionable content across various platforms. The good news is that you can overcome these challenges by analyzing relevant data and making adjustments to your brand safety and suitability strategy. Here, we take a look at DV data surrounding the U.K.’s 2024 general election and draw insights that can help marketers strengthen their brand equity and drive results.

The Risks of Political Content for Advertisers

Political content can be a minefield for advertisers. In fact, DV found that in 2020, 72 percent of adults encountered at least “some” election news that seemed completely made up. And a 2019 study revealed that 67 percent of consumers would likely stop using a brand or product that’s advertised next to objectionable or inflammatory content. The placement of ads alongside problematic content can tarnish a brand’s reputation, diminish ad performance and ultimately affect an advertiser’s bottom line.

How, then, can advertisers protect their brands while still optimizing reach? Some brands choose to simply avoid all news content during an election. But doing so sacrifices valuable exposure through trusted news sources.

In 2024, with more than half of the world’s population residing in countries that are either in the midst of or have recently concluded nationwide elections, marketers can develop solid brand safety and suitability strategies that protect against the risks of election content without sacrificing scale.

How the DV Election Task Force Protects Brands

To help keep brands safe during evolving news cycles, DV analyzes billions of impressions per day to ensure ads appear alongside content that is safe, suitable and contextually relevant. DV Universal Content Intelligence™ — DV’s AI-powered classification technology — analyzes all content types, including visual, audio, speech, text and link elements, across all channels, devices and formats.

Specifically, the DV Election Task Force — a multidisciplinary team composed of brand safety and suitability specialists and analysts from the DV Fraud Lab — offers ongoing, in-depth analyses of emerging content themes during election cycles. For instance, certain content categories become more relevant during an election, including:

Inflammatory Politics & News: Covers news or political content with inflammatory viewpoints, unreliable information, significant political intolerance, hateful rhetoric, or other controversial elements.

High-Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying: Covers any instances of hateful content and also applies to any hateful content generated during elections.

The DV Election Task Force helps global advertisers understand online content trends influenced by elections, enabling them to protect their brand reputations and ensure their advertising investments don’t inadvertently fund harmful content.

What We Can Learn From the U.K.’s 2024 General Election

This year has been filled with news coverage surrounding elections worldwide. The U.K. and France, for example, experienced a whirlwind of political activity with unexpected elections announced in May and June, respectively, leading to intense campaigning over the span of just a few weeks. On the other side of the Atlantic, the U.S. is preparing for its own pivotal election, and the campaign trail is intensifying as the country counts down the final weeks before its citizens head to the polls.

To understand the impact of challenging news cycles, we analyzed key data from the U.K. over the past two years. Here are three insights that can help you establish a solid media strategy during turbulent political discourse.

Insight #1: Problematic Content Can Spike Suddenly

Political events can cause sudden surges in problematic content. Within the first five months of 2024, DV saw repeated spikes in Inflammatory Politics & News and High-Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying in the U.K. This includes the day that U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unexpectedly announced the upcoming general election, when DV recorded a 55 percent increase in Inflammatory Politics & News.

This spike pattern is very similar to the prolonged surge we saw in the U.K. in 2022 when the “Partygate” scandal emerged, Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and Liz Truss took office. When Sunak was later appointed as the new prime minister, we saw a 26 percent increase in Inflammatory Politics & News.

In 2024, other significant events led to a substantial increase in High-Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying, including the Israel-Hamas War, which saw spikes up to 145 percent, as well as allegations of antisemitism and islamophobia between the Conservative and Labour Parties, which caused a 179 percent spike on February 28, 2024.

Insight #2: Things Are Improving Year-over-Year

Despite these spikes, the overall average for both Inflammatory Politics & News and High-Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying has decreased compared to previous years. Within the first quarter of 2024, Inflammatory Politics & News dropped 38 percent and High-Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying dropped 71 percent, compared to the last five months of 2023.

Insight #3: Pre-Bid Protections Make an Impact

Pre-bid protections allow advertisers to apply brand safety and suitability controls before a bid is ever placed. It’s possible that the decrease we’ve seen in Inflammatory Politics & News and High-Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying is tied to the growing use of pre-bid protections. DV’s Global Insights: 2024 Trends Report found that there was a 41 percent increase in the usage of Authentic Brand Suitability year-over-year in 2023.

Brand Safety Best Practices During an Election

With the right tools, advertisers can achieve brand safety coverage without compromising campaign performance. Here are some best practices DV recommends while maneuvering political content.

Take Advantage of DV’s Brand Safety Floor

How important is it that your brand not be associated with harmful content? Utilizing a Brand Safety Floor will quickly protect your brand against the riskiest places on the web related to unsuitable content categories such as Inflammatory Politics & News and High-Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying.

Allow Brand Values to Lead Your Creative Strategy

Work with your team to establish your unique brand safety and suitability guidelines. Going a step beyond the Brand Safety Floor, ask yourself these questions:

Are there topics that are irrelevant to your brand or misaligned with your brand values?

Are there causes or publications that you do want to support?

Building this baseline information allows your brand values to drive your creative strategy in light of breaking news.

Advertise on Trusted News Sites

Avoiding all news content can mean missing out on valuable opportunities found in trusted news sources. Brands should advertise on trusted news sites unless there is a direct connection between the brand and a specific news incident. The best way to include trusted news sites in your strategy is to take advantage of nuanced tools, such as content categories and exception lists, to customize your settings based on your brand’s preferences.

Gain a Deep Understanding of Brand Suitability Tools and Settings

Invest in learning how to maximize your brand suitability toolkit. Adjust your strategy to be agile and responsive to a news agenda that shifts on a daily basis, and make sure your classification guidelines and policies provide full coverage for your brand.

Here are three tips to help get you started:

Take Full Advantage of Inclusion/Exclusion Lists: Organize a site and app inclusion/exclusion list to identify specific sites and apps that are appropriate or inappropriate for your campaign.

Keep Keyword Lists Precise: Keep keyword lists precise so you can address very specific content topics and avoid topics that would otherwise not be captured within content categories, such as breaking news and election topics.

Fine Tune With Exception Lists: Create page and app exceptions to refine your brand safety strategy and bypass your unsuitable content category settings when necessary.

Stay Updated on the Latest Election Insights

