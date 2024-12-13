Introducing Our Latest News Plus Contextual Segments

News content offers a unique opportunity for advertisers to reach highly engaged and attentive audiences in brand-safe environments. In fact, DV data reveals that advertising on news content generates nearly 10 percent more engagement than non-news content and 99.99 percent of content across the 500 most trafficked news sites is brand safe.

This is why we developed News Plus: News and News Plus: News Lite — DV’s new easy-to-activate contextual segments that enable advertisers to capitalize on the news opportunity by unlocking inventory alongside professionally produced news content from publishers across the open marketplace.

Here’s how they work:

News Plus: News includes professionally produced content from top-trafficked news publishers, including reporting on current events at a local, regional or national level; and interest-based reporting on topics such as entertainment, business, lifestyle and sports.

News Plus: News Lite includes a subset of professionally produced content from news publishers and excludes topics often considered sensitive to advertisers, such as terrorism, violence, crime and politics.

Both News Plus contextual segments exclude content that falls under DV’s Brand Safety Floor, Inflammatory Politics & News and Made for Advertising categories.

Where Can Advertisers Activate?

Advertisers can activate DV’s News Plus segments directly in select DSPs. Alternatively, DV clients can add this segment to their DV Custom Contextual profile within DV Pinnacle® for activation on a wide selection of DSPs. Within DV Pinnacle, existing DV clients can go to the “Events” tab to activate News Plus: News Lite.

DV’s News Accelerator program is dedicated to bridging the gap between advertisers’ need for brand suitability and news publishers’ essential role in providing information that fosters a well-informed society. That’s why we launched our News Accelerator initiative, which is designed to educate and engage stakeholders across the ecosystem to better align DV’s product innovations with the needs of the news industry — and to encourage greater advertiser spending on news content.

Our goal is to equip advertisers with the tools, education and guidance needed to navigate this complex landscape and to build stronger partnerships with publishers.

Read more about Why Backing News Is a Smart Move for Advertisers, or reach out to Sales@DoubleVerify.com to learn how you can protect your media investments.