Did you know that 54 percent of marketers believe generative AI (GenAI) harms media quality?

Although GenAI content isn’t a new phenomenon, its usage is rising. In the wrong hands, it can be used to churn out low-quality content.

DV’s robust brand safety and suitability solution offers advertisers control over ad placement, including protection from websites that rely on GenAI content in ways that often result in reduced quality.

Know What Percent of Your Ad Spend Is Allocated to GenAI Websites

DV’s new GenAI Websites brand suitability category enables advertisers to measure ad delivery on low-quality GenAI websites and implement monitoring and protection across open web inventory.

Leveraging a proprietary detection technology that combines AI-powered models and human expertise, DV’s GenAI websites brand suitability category is designated for websites that include predominantly GenAI-produced content and show signs of minimal human oversight or editing. It doesn’t include websites that don’t rely primarily on GenAI content or use it in a way that maintains reasonable quality.

Taking a nuanced approach to classifying GenAI websites helps advertisers optimize for quality placements while balancing scale and protection.

Want to learn more? For more information about DV’s new GenAI websites brand suitability category, download our new one-sheet or contact Sales@DoubleVerify.com.