Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

Mercedes-Benz Campaign Drove 24% Higher Attention Performance Over Automotive Industry Benchmarks

date05/07/2024 locationMarketing
Download Case Study

BGM OMD Greece, on behalf of its client Star Automotive Hellas, the General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Greece, collaborated with DoubleVerify (DV) to evaluate performance with DV Authentic Attention® data. Download our case study to learn how Mercedes-Benz’s Attention Index was 24 percent higher than other automotive advertisers’ performance, driving a 5 percent increase in conversions.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!