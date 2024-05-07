Mercedes-Benz Campaign Drove 24% Higher Attention Performance Over Automotive Industry Benchmarks

BGM OMD Greece, on behalf of its client Star Automotive Hellas, the General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Greece, collaborated with DoubleVerify (DV) to evaluate performance with DV Authentic Attention® data. Download our case study to learn how Mercedes-Benz’s Attention Index was 24 percent higher than other automotive advertisers’ performance, driving a 5 percent increase in conversions.
