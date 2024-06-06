Navigating the Evolving Digital Media Landscape with DV Universal Content Intelligence

Today’s digital content volume and consumption trends, encompassing streaming video, social media engagement and web browsing, are unprecedented. In 2023, U.S. adults averaged 503 minutes daily on digital media (or a whopping 8 hours and 23 minutes!) according to Statista.

To successfully navigate the evolving media landscape, brands need adaptable partners who continue to innovate and evolve their technology. DV empowers brands to align advertising messages with suitable and contextually relevant content across new media types and unique environments.

Since introducing the ability to evaluate text-based content 15+ years ago, our industry-leading technology, DV Universal Content Intelligence (formerly known as DV Semantic Science), has evolved to include all key media types. To provide a holistic approach to content analysis and evaluation, DV Universal Content Intelligence looks at video, image, audio, speech, text and link elements.

DV Universal Content Intelligence: DV’s AI-Powered Classification Engine

DV Universal Content Intelligence is an industry-leading classification engine that powers content categorization across various platforms. This sophisticated tool leverages AI and relies on DV’s robust and proprietary content policy to provide advertisers with accurate content evaluation, broad coverage and brand suitability protection at scale. DV Universal Content Intelligence takes a comprehensive approach to classify visual elements, audio and speech and text.

Visual Elements: Leveraging Computer Vision (CV) models and Optical Character Recognition (OCR), the solution identifies objects and people within content. This meticulous visual analysis helps ensure that the visual components surrounding your ads are both suitable and consistent with your brand’s message and resonate with your audience.

Audio and Speech: The solution analyzes audio elements, including video dialogue and music, to align the content with your brand’s message and resonate with your audience.

Text Analysis: The solution classifies text, captions, transcriptions, links and metadata by leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP) methods. This comprehensive textual analysis helps ensure the content aligns with your brand’s message and resonates with your audience.

DV’s innovative content analysis method, called key frame extraction, revolutionizes video classification and offers faster and more efficient analysis. Key frame extraction reviews video content by tracking changes within the content rather than scrutinizing every redundant frame. This results in better and faster analysis that also uses fewer computer processing resources and generates fewer emissions.

A Look into the Future

DV Universal Content Intelligence already powers advertiser solutions and enables advertisers to deliver ads within safe, suitable and contextually relevant content across environments (examples include Meta, NBCUniversal and TikTok). Looking ahead, DV Universal Content Intelligence is set to power deeper brand equity protections, walled garden expansions and additional safety and suitability customization controls.