New Fraud Scheme Redirects Verification Tags to Siphon CTV and Mobile Video Ad Spend - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify’s Fraud Lab recently identified a new fraud scheme, ViperBot, that is attempting to steal over $8M from advertisers each month. The scheme works by stripping and redirecting verification tags, which allows fraudsters to evade detection and spoof premium video inventory on both CTV and mobile apps. Download our complete fraud report to learn how DV’s Fraud Lab was able to detect this sophisticated scheme and protect its clients from potentially wasting spend on CTV and mobile.
Blog Mar 17, 2022