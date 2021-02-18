 News Trends That Will Influence Brand Safety and Suitability in 2021 - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

News Trends That Will Influence Brand Safety and Suitability in 2021

date02/18/2021 locationMarketing ticket priceReports
Download Report

For many advertisers, the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation during today’s evolving news cycle can be overwhelming. To help, we’ve identified key news trends from 2020 and uncovered what these trends suggest for brand safety and suitability in the year ahead. In this report, we highlight:

  • Insights from 2020’s top news trends — such as the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice and the U.S. presidential election
  • Tips for how you can protect your brand from running on dubious news sites in 2021
  • Best practices in balancing scale and protection while supporting trusted news
  • And more

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
image
READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration