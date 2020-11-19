 NortonLifeLock Leverages DV Video Complete to Improve Campaign Efficiency & Effectiveness - DoubleVerify
NortonLifeLock Leverages DV Video Complete to Improve Campaign Efficiency & Effectiveness

11/19/2020 Case Study
NortonLifeLock, a provider of cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide, approached DV to understand how they can further reduce brand suitability, geo, and fraud issues while running video campaigns across desktop, mobile and CTV.

By leveraging DV’s Video Complete offering, NortonLifeLock achieved the following results:

  • Significantly reduced waste on video campaigns. There was a 96% drop in non-compliant impressions across all devices (desktop, mobile and CTV).
  • Effectively eliminated fraudulent and out-of-geo traffic across CTV.
  • Improved the quality of video campaigns.

Download our case study to learn more about how DV Video Complete was able to further reduce waste and improve overall quality on NortonLifeLock’s video campaigns.

