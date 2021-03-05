 OM SDK: Q4 2020 Report - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

OM SDK: Q4 2020 Report

date03/05/2021 locationMarketing ticket priceReports
Download Report

In December 2020, the Open Measurement Working Group (OMWG) developed the OM Web Video SDK to standardize the way that the Open Measurement Interface Definition (OMID) signals are collected in web video advertising, allowing for a single standard across web and mobile apps that is trusted, transparent and secure.

As a member of the OM Commit Group and the larger OMWG, DoubleVerify continues to advocate for OMID adoption — working to streamline and automate processes that make integration simple and convenient for demand and supply partners alike.

Download our Q4 2020 report to learn about the trends we are seeing as the adoption of OMID continues to grow and the positive effect it’s having on media quality and measurement.

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
image
READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration