OM SDK: Q4 2020 Report - DoubleVerify

In December 2020, the Open Measurement Working Group (OMWG) developed the OM Web Video SDK to standardize the way that the Open Measurement Interface Definition (OMID) signals are collected in web video advertising, allowing for a single standard across web and mobile apps that is trusted, transparent and secure.

As a member of the OM Commit Group and the larger OMWG, DoubleVerify continues to advocate for OMID adoption — working to streamline and automate processes that make integration simple and convenient for demand and supply partners alike.