OTT Myths and Realities in APAC - DoubleVerify

Over-the-top (OTT) video has hit critical mass in APAC, which now rivals linear TV & UGC platforms for consumer attention. Advertisers are drawn to OTT’s premium content, the appeal of reaching a larger audience, and are eager to realize the potential of digital video across mobile & CTV. With increased advertiser demand, however, the need for third-party verification is imperative. From fraud to viewability and brand safety, advertisers are looking to measure the effectiveness of this channel in the same way they do all their campaigns.

As the APAC advertising industry continues to experience monumental growth in this channel, we will explore the common myths about OTT & CTV in APAC – from the reach and scale within the region, measurement capabilities, to the kinds of fraud we’re seeing and the misconceptions about inventory quality and measurability. We believe brands and agencies will benefit from a well-rounded discussion of the potential of OTT & CTV, and how they can protect their media buys while maximizing the impact of their ads.

